South Africans weren't impressed after seeing one of Minnie Dlamini's SAMA hosting dresses

The media personality wore a South African flag-inspired dress that didn't turn out as imagined

Netizens bashed Minnie's outfit and the designer for failing to execute the Doja Cat blueprint

Minnie Dlamini's Doja Cat-inspired dress failed to impress. Images: minniedlamini

Eish, peeps said Minnie Dlamini and her designer for her SAMA dress failed to deliver.

Minnie Dlamini rocks Doja Cat-inspired dress

After being announced as the host of the SAMAs, Minnie Dlamini pulled out all the stops to ensure that it was a night to remember.

The mother of one dazzled the stage in several looks, but it was her South African flag dress that caught many fans' attention.

Minnie's opening look was a proudly South African dress designed by Asanda Madyibi, inspired by Doja Cat's dress of a similar design that she wore at the Global Citizen Festival.

For her hair, the media personality took it back to the '90s with a Boomshaka-inspired hairstyle and credited Lebo Mathosa and Thembi Seete for the influence:

Mzansi bashes Minnie Dlamini's dress

Eish, netizens weren't feeling Minnie's look, with some criticising her designer:

GeorgieBeani said:

"I need the celebs to open their pockets, 'cause there's always someone who can actually do this right when you provide the correct budget."

tiredfeminist_ suggested:

"I need designers to normalise saying, 'I cannot do that; it’s not in my skill set.'"

MaandaSpha1 posted:

"It’s giving Temu vibes."

DrSonkeAfrica taunted Minnie:

"Copy Cat wanted to be Doja Cat."

_MaDonda was frustrated:

"I really hate South African designers."

hlovo_ wasn't impressed:

"She might as well wear a Bafana Bafana jersey. Her designer missed the whole point."

MbaliMbuli18824 posted:

"But this girl was hosting the SAMAs at a low budget. All her outfits were pap and too forced with low-quality."

