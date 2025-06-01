Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe made a glamorous return to South Africa, sharing photos while posing next to two expensive Mercedes-Benz cars on social media

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner known for his love of cars, showed off a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG and a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and are both worth approximately R3.4 million combined

The post from the 31-year-old sparked different reactions from his fans and followers on social media

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has made a stylish return to South Africa as he showed off two expensive cars on social media.

The Springboks star is known to be a lover of cars and recently flaunted an expensive Mercedes-Benz while spending time with his family in South Africa during the Easter holidays.

The 31-year-old is turning heads not just for his sporting accolades but also for his luxury lifestyle on social media.

Kolbe amazes Mzansi with two cars worth R3.4m combined

Cheslin Kolbe shared a post on his official Instagram page confirming his return to South Africa from Japan and that he was enjoying time with his family.

The Springboks star also flaunted two expensive Mercedes-Benz cars. He stood beside the two rides while posing for a picture.

In his caption, Kolbe confirmed his return to South Africa and posted a picture of his wife and kids eating sushi.

"Home sweet Mzansi ❤️🇿🇦 @mercedesbenzsa @nike," the South African rugby star's caption to his post on Instagram reads.

The first car is a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG, which is reportedly worth R1.8 million in the South African market. In contrast, the second car is a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, worth approximately R1,600,000, according to the company’s official website.

The two vehicles are sleek Mercedes-Benz models, renowned for their powerful performance and luxury detailing.

The two rides, with a combined value of R3.4 million, sparked conversations on social media. Fans were quick to admire his taste in cars and applaud him for taking the time to spend with his wife and kids.

Reactions as Kolbe flaunts two Mercedes-Benz

mayodlova said:

"Welcome home legend!!! ❤️"

waynemalan reacted:

"Welcome to the cold cpt! Team nismo!"

jaydisruptive wrote:

"Love this brother, well earned."

hazelwilson7 added:

"Enjoy every minute of it with your family. You all deserve ❤️ it big time. Be blessed as you continue to bless others 🙌 Shalom Shalom ❤️ 🙏 ✨️"

xiqishen shared:

"Please play in Japan next season. ❤️ I'll be cheering for you. Go Go Sungoliath ! ! ! 🔥🔥🔥"

egrensemann commented:

"Aaaah welcome home Champ enjoy the family it's precious🔥🔥💪💪."

andrew.morkel1707 responded:

"In a combined AB 2015 and a Bok 2023 XV poll recently, Cheslin, you were the only Bok that represented 👊 In the forwards we ruled !!"

