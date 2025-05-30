Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi is gaining attention both for his football skills and lifestyle, recently showcasing his brand-new luxury car on social media

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi is making waves both on and off the pitch. The South African rising star recently turned heads on social media after showing off his brand-new luxurious car.

The 19-year-old was part of Amajita's squad that won the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and also received a medal when Amakhosi lifted the Nedbank Cup title after beating Orlando Pirates in the final.

He was not a constant member of Nasreddine Nabi's starting lineup in the just-concluded season but continues to rise within the Soweto-based club's ranks.

Vilakazi flaunts new luxurious car on social media

Popular South African disc jockey Karabo Mokgara, famously known as DJ Karri, shared a post on Facebook confirming that Vilakazi has gotten a new ride.

Vilakazi, known for his skilful footwork and sharp football instincts with his left foot, is quickly becoming one of the fans' favourites among the Glamour Boys faithful. His latest acquisition is more than just a show of wealth; it's a symbol of progress and personal success.

DJ Karri and Vilakazi are known to have a good relationship, and the Kaizer Chiefs star has been spotted doing his viral dance to his music on social media whenever he scores.

DJ Karri posted several pictures of him and Vilakazi standing next to a covered Volkswagen car and added a lovely caption.

"Today it’s a celebration of new things in life, a new ride for my boy and my new banger," the caption reads.

Congratulations messages followed in the comment section, with many fans happy for the young South African international.

Fans congratulate Vilakazi after getting a new ride

Kabelo KB Matheba said:

"Inspired ❤❤❤👌👌Karination."

Tau Ignecious added:

"Congratulations Paper 2😍🎊🎉👌."

Phenyo Paymaster Kabelo wrote:

"Congratulations our Boy💛💛💛✌✌🖤🖤🖤"

Mxova Scott Xolane shared:

"Dankie Dj Karri."

Maso Wa Ipileng Soso shared:

"Wow... I’m proud of Mfundo. The boy has done well for himself and earned the right to enjoy the fruits of his labour."

Isaac Khalifa reacted:

"Yo! Mfundo’s new car is straight-up FIRE! 🔥🔥 That man’s living the dream for real."

Walter Elekanyani Sigida commented:

"Seeing Mfundo Vilakazi achieve this level of success is honestly so inspiring. From playing on dusty township fields to now driving a luxury car and representing one of the biggest clubs in South African football."

How much Amajita made after winning U20 AFCON

Briefly News also reported on the prize money Amajita got after winning the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier in the month of May.

The South African U20 side defeated Morocco in the final of the competition to lift the title for the first time in history.

Source: Briefly News