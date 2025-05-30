Kaizer Chiefs led the league in chances created but lacked clinical finishing

Frequent line-up changes and the absence of a consistent playing style made it difficult for the team to build momentum

The team leaned too heavily on inexperienced youngsters during key phases of the season and suffered from costly mistakes between the posts

Despite lifting the Nedbank Cup, Kaizer Chiefs endured another underwhelming league campaign, finishing ninth and missing out on MTN8 qualification. Here’s a breakdown of what went wrong.

Kaizer Chiefs may have ended a decade-long trophy drought under Nasreddine Nabi, but cracks in the league campaign remain undeniable.

The ninth-place finish means another season without MTN8 football, leaving supporters divided over Nabi’s future. Former striker Katlego Mphela shared his insights into the club's struggles—here are five major talking points.

1. Inconsistent impact from new signings

The Glamour Boys brought in several high-profile names, including Fiacre Ntwari, Bongani Sam, Njabulo Blom, and Gaston Sirino, while January saw the arrival of Makabi Lilepo and Thabo Cele. However, few of these additions made a consistent impact.

“The pressure at Chiefs is massive. Some players may not have adjusted quickly enough,” Mphela commented during a TimesLIVE Video interview.

2. Poor finishing despite high chance creation

Chiefs surprisingly topped the league in chances created—outperforming even Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates—but failed to convert key opportunities.

“I watched their match against Pirates—chance after chance wasted,” Mphela recalled, pointing to the inefficiency in front of goal as a recurring issue.

3. Lack of Tactical Identity and Stability

Frequent line-up changes and inconsistent tactical execution left Chiefs looking directionless at times.

“There was no clear style, no identifiable best XI . It took too long for the coach to settle on a system.” Mphela noted

4. Overreliance on Youth Amid Injury Crisis

With Sirino sidelined and reinforcements delayed, Chiefs leaned heavily on academy graduates like Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi. While promising, the young talents were burdened with delivering results too soon.

“Young players bring flair, but you can’t expect them to carry a club like Chiefs through a full season,” Mphela cautioned.

5. Uncertainty Between the Posts

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari started the season but was benched by game eight. Bruce Bvuma stepped in but failed to fully convince, with errors proving costly.

“There were too many mistakes in goal—both keepers had lapses that cost crucial points,” Mphela concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs looking ahead for next season

While Nabi’s cup success has earned him breathing room, Amakhosi must address these structural issues if they are to return to domestic dominance. Whether the board backs him with time and quality reinforcements remains to be seen.

Source: Briefly News