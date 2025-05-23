Cheslin Kolbe was recently seen showing off a wine-coloured Land Rover car while chilling in Japan with fellow Springboks star Faf de Klerk and actor Sung Kang

The South African rugby star known for his love for cars, thanked Land Rover for providing him with the R2 million-plus vehicle that helped make his movement smoother while in Japan

The post made by the Springboks star sparked different reactions from his fans and followers on social media

Springbok rugby star Cheslin Kolbe was recently spotted in Japan showing off an expensive car while relaxing with fellow South African player Faf de Klerk and Fast and Furious actor Sung Kang.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is well known for his love of cars, having recently showcased his luxurious Mercedes-Benz while spending time with family in South Africa over the Easter break.

Both Kolbe and de Klerk currently play for rugby clubs in Japan. Kolbe represents Tokyo Sungoliath, while de Klerk turns out for the Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Kolbe shows off R2 million Land Rover Defender 130

During his stay in Japan, Kolbe took to his official Instagram page to express his gratitude to Land Rover for providing him with an expensive vehicle that made his season much smoother.

“Big thanks to @landrover for the wheels while I was in Japan! Made the season that much smoother. Handing it back now, but seriously grateful for the ride. What a journey!” said the Springbok flyhalf.

The car he showed off was a wine-coloured Land Rover Defender 130.

According to Land Rover’s official website, the Defender 130 is valued at approximately R2,029,100, with prices varying depending on specifications and features.

Land Rover Defender 130 specifications

The Defender 130 is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel engine, delivering 221 kW and 650 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It boasts a claimed 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds, fuel consumption of 8.2 litres per 100 km, and a luggage capacity ranging from 389 to 2,291 litres, depending on the seat configuration.

Reactions as Kolbe flaunts R2 million Land Rover

busheditor said:

"A Defender 130…. long wheelbase… to carry all the trophies and awards…"

herchelsiegelaar wrote:

"You deserve the best Mr Kolbe."

mazdamadbrad added:

"I wonder if you know how they live in Tokyo! Fast and furious!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

wessie021 commented:

"Kolbe is bringing Han home! 😮"

qwabz12 joked:

"Pic is definitely fitting : Cheslin = The Fast & Faf = The Furious 💃🏿💃🏿"

jr_markus shared:

"Kolbe about to come goose step the F&F family out of trouble 😂."

031kamal implied:

"The combo that we never knew we needed."

ryandwaynejooste said:

"Two of my favorites in one picture epic."

Kolbe Named 2024 SA Rugby Player of the Year

Cheslin Kolbe was recently crowned the South Africa Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, marking a milestone in his illustrious career.

He became the first winger to win the award since Bryan Habana in 2012 and the first back-line player to claim the honour since Jean de Villiers in 2013.

Kolbe Pays Tribute to Wife on Her Birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Cheslin Kolbe posted a heartfelt message on his social media pages to honour his wife, Layla Kolbe, on her birthday.

The South African rugby star was also joined by fellow Bok players in celebrating the mother of his kids.

