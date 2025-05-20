South African content creators like rapper K.O, TikTok star Quincy Mojela, and digital influencer Neo Nontso have secured brand ambassador deals with Volvo

Volvo continues its partnership with top local celebrities, offering them luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs such as the XC90 Recharge and EX30 crossover

The announcement follows Volvo’s high-profile EX90 launch event in the Western Cape, celebrating innovation and style with A-listers and influencers

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South African content creators are getting the recognition they deserve from top brands, and we love to see it. Award-winning rapper K.O, TikTok star Quincy Mojela, content creator Neo Nontso, and two others have inked a juicy deal with Volvo.

K.O, Quincy Mojela and Neo Nontso have been unveiled as new Volvo brand ambassadors. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Meet the new faces of Volvo

Volvo has always loved working with local stars. The company has worked with celebrities like actress Jessica Nkosi, YouTuber Lasizwe and former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Volvo announced its partnership with some of the top celebrities in Mzansi.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers in South Africa, K.O has penned a deal to become one of Volvo's brand ambassadors. According to the statement shared with Briefly News, the SETE hitmaker will be rolling in a brand-new XC90 Recharge. The whip is Volvo’s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, estimated to cost R1,807,300.

Mr Cashtime isn’t the only music industry giant to link up with Volvo. Internationally recognised electronic band, Goodluck, who gave us bangers like I’ve Been Thinking About You and Taking It Easy, will be pulling up to gigs in style with Volvo's award-winning EV, the EX30 crossover.

TikTok star Quincy Mojela will be cruising behind the wheel of the XC40 Recharge, while Cricket sensation Dewald Brevis, aka “Baby AB,” will be driving the sporty XC60 Recharge. Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, this plug-in hybrid goes as quickly as the dynamic sportsman bats.

Rounding out the latest Volvo ambassadors is Neo Nontso, the digital powerhouse known for her food, beauty, and lifestyle content, who is set to be driving the luxurious XC40.

Volvo’s night of style and innovation

The announcement comes just a few months after Volvo’s star-studded EX90 launch in the Western Cape, where the luxury SUV made its South African debut to a crowd of A-listers, influencers, and industry insiders. The evening, held at the breathtaking Anura Vineyards, celebrated style and innovation, blending high fashion with cutting-edge tech.

Volvo South Africa has announced its new brand ambassadors. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Lasizwe becomes Maybelline New

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African content creator and social media influencer, Lasizwe Dambuza, is breaking a lot of barriers recently, as fans are loving it for him as he continuously secures the bags.

The reality TV star, whose YouTube show Awkward Dates bagged a million subscribers, excitedly announced on social media that he bagged a new deal as Maybelline New York's brand ambassador. Dumbuza shared how excited and grateful he is to be a part of a big beauty brand in the world, and that he also got a chance to celebrate their 110th birthday with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News