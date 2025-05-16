At just 14 years old, DJ Ngaks from Krugersdorp is South Africa’s youngest rising Amapiano DJ

At first, the talented youngster was curious about deejaying, but it soon turned into her passion

Speaking to Briefly News in a recent interview, Bokamoso Ngakane said she’s inspired by her idol, DJ Zinhle

At just 14, Bokamoso Ngakane, better known as DJ Ngaks, is already making a name for herself in South Africa’s music scene. Hailing from Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, she started experimenting with DJing at the age of 12. What began as curiosity has turned into a passion, driven by her love for music and her desire to inspire and uplift others.

DJ Ngaks from Krugersdorp is South Africa’s youngest rising Amapiano DJ. Image: Supplied

The challenges

Influenced by her role model DJ Zinhle, DJ Ngaks blends Amapiano and three-step to create a sound she describes as “smooth, uplifting, and healing.” Like many young artists, she faced challenges early on, including stage fright and difficulty connecting with the crowd. But with practice and preparation, she’s become a confident performer who brings energy and heart to every set.

First major gig

Her first major gig was at Lighter Motlakasi in Mpumalanga, where she performed in front of a large crowd and shared the stage with several established artists. One of the event's highlights was meeting one of her favourite performers, Zee Nxumalo. Now, DJ Ngaks is gearing up to release her most personal project to date, a new single titled Busisa, which she says carries “a strong message.”

DJ Ngaks told Briefly News local correspondent, Tholakele Mbonani, she believes the future of the South African music industry is bright, especially with emerging talents like Thatohatse and Cowboy, whom she describes as artists “coming into the industry with a bang.” She praises their creativity, energy, and the fresh perspective they bring, adding:

“They’re not just entering the scene they’re shaking it up.”

“Young, gifted, and unapologetically bold — DJ Ngaks is redefining the beat of her generation.”

Her standout collaborations to date include work with Soulful G and Tshego AMG. Looking ahead, she dreams of performing on international stages and one day collaborating with Uncle Waffles, whom she deeply admires for her work ethic and stage presence.

Currently, her favourite track to perform is Abantwana Bam by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. When asked to describe herself in three words, she confidently replied:

“Black Barbie Girl.”

Bokamoso Ngakane said she’s inspired by her idol, DJ Zinhle. Image: Supplied

