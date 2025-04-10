South African artists' earnings have surged, with Spotify's latest report revealing they generated nearly R400 million in royalties in 2024, more than doubling since 2022

Spotify's ecosystem is credited with supporting these artists' sustainable careers, driving a 55% audience growth

However, fans on social media expressed concerns over how much of these royalties reach the artists, with some highlighting the influence of major labels like Universal

South African artists are dominating the international music industry, and we love seeing their growth. A recent report by the music streaming giant Spotify showed that the artists' earnings surged in the past year.

South African artists generated R400 million on Spotify in 2024. Image: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage and @djmaphorisa

Source: UGC

Royalties for SA artists increase

Nakhuya! Mzansi artists are securing the bag, and we love to see it. SA music and shows like MacG's Podcast & Chill have been dominating the streams.

Spotify's latest Loud & Clear transparency report has revealed extraordinary growth in the Mzansi music industry, with local artists generating close to R400 million in royalties in 2024 on Spotify alone. This shows that their earnings have more than doubled since 2022.

According to a report shared with Briefly News, the impressive financial increase also came alongside a 55% audience growth for South African artists.

Spotify's Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said their ecosystem is helping South African artists build sustainable careers. She said:

"We're not just supporting South African artists - we're revolutionizing how they build sustainable careers. Our ecosystem empowers artists to earn equitably from their talent while driving a powerful wave of cultural innovation that resonates globally."

The report further stated that the number of South African artists earning over 100,000 ZAR or even 500,000 ZAR in Spotify royalties has doubled, reflecting a major surge in both local and international interest, despite international stars like Drake being crowned 2024's most-streamed artist in SA. Music performed in indigenous languages has seen explosive growth, with royalties for Zulu, Sotho, and Afrikaans tracks more than doubling since 2021.

SA artists' Spotify earnings have doubled. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Fans react to SA artists' royalties

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from music enthusiasts. Many pointed out that the royalties published in the Loud & Clear transparency report benefit big companies like Universal and Sony, while the artists get a fraction of the amount.

@incontroZA said:

"You mean they sent it to Universal? Universal gets a big cheque from Spotify, and I doubt Artists will see a big chunk of that money."

@lulushezi commented:

"We need a list of the top-earning artists."

@BullDozerBoxing added:

"Those who own MASTERS are smiling 😇"

@headaches28 wrote:

"The majority of it going back to the majors the bloated the numbers and squeezing indie artists who don't distribute with them from charting."

@MeezyNGame said:

"But I'm curious, how much of this actually reaches the artists directly? I've heard big labels like Universal often take the lion's share."

