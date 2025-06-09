Lasizwe couldn't contain his shock when Asavela Mqokiyana opened a beer bottle with her teeth

The media personality hosted the actress in the latest Awkward Dates episode, and his reaction was priceless

Her move received cheers on social media, from men and women alike, and peeps couldn't get over her authenticity

Asavela Mqokiyana's appearance on Lasizwe's 'Awkward Dates' had fans in stitches.

Haibo, guys! Not Asavela Mqokiyana opening a beer bottle with her teeth while on a date with Lasizwe!

Asavela Mqokiyana goes on Awkward Date with Lasizwe

Lasiwe Dambuza has finally shared the latest episode in his famous Awkward Dates series and hosted the talented Asavela Mqokiyana.

The Uzalo actress, who plays Sizakele in the popular soapie, appeared to have hit it off quite well with Lasizwe that she was even comfortable opening her beer bottle with her teeth. Yep, you read that right!

Asavela Mqokiyana opened a beer bottle with her teeth.

A preview shared by theafricannetworkchannel saw the pair at RocoMamas, Lasizwe's new restaurant partner, where Asavela casually took her Carling Black Label bottle to her mouth and opened it in seconds, leaving the top to fall on the table along with Lasizwe's jaw.

As the Awkward Dates series grows, Lasiwe has had the pleasure of hosting some big names in the country, from actors to influencers and even politicians, after Julius Malema's unexpected appearance.

Here's what Mzansi said about Asavela Mqokiyana's move

Netizens were impressed and called Asavela a real one:

wanashe_photography said:

"This is the best episode!"

fir.dyy admitted:

"My kind of girl. She is me, I am she."

athimaposa was charmed:

"Hottest thing I’ve seen in a long while!!"

magherera_gary_stone wrote:

"She's wife material."

miss_sithole admitted:

"This is me when I'm alone and drinking my Brutal Fruit. I drink in gulps and finish that thing in 5 minutes. When I want to be careless, I drink it with bread, but when I'm in public, I'll finish that thing after one hour. I love the fact that she's unfiltered."

Viewers said Asavela Mqokiyana was a real one for being herself on 'Awkward Dates.'

phiwayinkosi_mdluli94 laughed:

"That bottle is twist to open, but Asavela had to use the traditional bottle opener to intimidate Lasizwe."

busiswakasbu was impressed:

"She is the realest."

2lackgremlin trolled Asavela Mqokiyana:

"She is not a real quencher. She should've known that you don't open it like that."

rockitman_official added:

"And you can clearly see that she loves her liquor."

idelakufa_ responded:

"Somehow, she’s the masculine figure. What a time to be alive."

Warren Masemola speaks out against alcohol abuse

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Warren Masemola's message at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service.

The actor spoke with tears in his eyes about the dangers of alcoholism and how he constantly fought with Chweneyagae about his bad habits.

Masemola encouraged people to do the same for their friends and loved ones, saying if you claim to love someone, then you shouldn't be afraid or have a problem with calling them to order for the sake of their well-being.

