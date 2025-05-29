Popular podcaster Lasizwe Dambuza teased what could be his most entertaining Awkward Dates episode yet after revealing Sol Phenduka as his latest guest in a viral X post

While fans celebrated the unexpected duo, Cassper Nyovest was roped into the spotlight as Lasizwe took a playful jab at the rapper

Against the backdrop of Lasizwe’s reveal, Sol and Cassper’s rocky history resurfaced online

Podcaster Lasizwe Dambuza left fans rooting for his next Awkward Dates episode after he revealed Sol Phenduka as his date in an X post.

Lasizwe was on the Awkward Dates set with Sol Phenduka. Images: lasizwe/X, casspernyoves/Instagram

Source: UGC

Could this be one of the biggest celebrity awkward dates ever?

Cassper Nyovest catches strays as Lasizwe hosts Sol Phenduka

The news has since set social media abuzz with celebrated rapper Cassper Nyovest catching strays after Lasizwe playfully trolled the rapper as he announced his date.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Lasizwe posted:

"How would Nyoviyolis, I mean Soliyolis, caption this tweet? Can’t wait for our date tomorrow @Solphendukaa."

Thanks to his huge social media following, the post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Fans were convinced that Sol Phenduka made the date priceless.

After all, one can not talk about Sol Phenduka without including Cassper Nyovest in the picture.

The two often take swipes at each other on social media, but their recent public fallout left many puzzled.

Cassper Nyovest ignored Sol Phenduka when he tried to show him some love after the two bumped into each other.

The incident was shared online in a viral clip that made rounds on X.

Lasizwe’s Awkward Dates boasts a star-studded guest list

With the date, the Podcast and Chill with MacG host joins a host of celebrities who have been part of this successful show.

Since launching in 2022, Awkward Dates has been winning big.

Lasizwe went on a date with Podcast and Chill's Sol Phenduka. Images: lasizwe

Source: Twitter

It has not only become one of the most followed shows but has also tagged along with some of the biggest stars in South Africa, and there is no sign of ending.

Some notable celebrities who have been on the show include Anele Mdoda and rapper Priddy Ugly.

He has not only hosted celebrities but politicians too including EFF leader Julius Malema.

Recently, Lasizwe revealed her dream date by asking beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi for an ‘Awkward Date.’

Making headlines for the wrong reasons

However, despite the show's big wins, it has had its fair share of bad headlines. Recently, socialite Dominic Zaca dragged Lasizwe online for a breach of contract. This comes after her episode was aired on MultiChoice against their signed contract.

She highlighted the breach of contract and demanded payment as a penalty. However, little is known if this incident is privy to Lasizwe’s fallout with DSTV. Lasizwe also noted that there was no bad blood between the two parties.

Lasizwe bags major win

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza bagged a new big deal with a European brand.

The star shared the news on Instagram, sparking a buzz. Lasizwe has been winning big since his thrust into the limelight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News