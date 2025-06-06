A cheerful older woman from Gqeberha confidently declared she was a hit in a hilarious street clip and said the whole world agrees

Referencing a Cassper Nyovest hit, she hilariously mispronounced 'Hosh Karimaima' while soaking in all her confidence, and her video was shared on TikTok

Social media users couldn't contain their amusement, with many saying the audio would make a viral TikTok sound, and others agreeing she was telling the truth

A Gqeberha woman called herself a Hosh Karamaima, entertaining many social media users. Image: @lisamselana

A grown woman known as sisi Thobeka gave Mzansi a viral gem that no one saw coming, and she did it without even trying, calling herself what Cassper Nyovest describes as a 'beautiful woman, with a stunning.'

The video, posted by TikTok user @lisamselana, went viral, attracting 1.6 million views, 197,000 likes, and over 2,100 comments from social media users who were rolling with laughter and calling for Cassper to see the real 'Hosh Karamaima.'

Sisi Thobeka steals the show

In the video, Sisi Thobeka stands with total confidence and blurts out her new self-appointed title: 'Hosh Karimaima.' She meant to reference a phrase from Cassper Nyovest's banger 'Kushobani,' but what came out was 'Hosh Kariminer.' Her pronunciation was completely off, but that only made it funnier. The way she owned her moment had people hollering.

She declared that the whole world knows her as 'Hosh Kariminer,' with a straight face and a full-on attitude. There were no second thoughts, no corrections, just pure, unfiltered vibes.

Social media users said they had just found a new viral sound after hearing the grown lady's declaration. Image: @lisamselana

Mzansi loves sisi Thobeka

Social media users flooded the comments section, rolling on the floor with laughter and sharing amusing comments. The woman's confidence had viewers calling her an instant queen. Many said they’d never heard someone mess up lyrics so confidently and still look like a boss.

Some were obsessed with her vibe and begged @lisamselana to keep sisi Thobeka's videos coming. Others said the voice recording would make a nice sound for TikTok videos, and vouched that in no time, people would be using it.

User @Liyakhanya said:

"The fact that she has the same name as my mom and the same energy. I love her down kesana😂❤️."

User @Carolita Adomecia Kock joked:

"I don't understand anything😭😭but I always agree to an aduler that is shouting at me😭.Yebo, ma."

User @makaIphendule shared:

"The universe approves ❤️."

User @Teagan Deandré Roberto Hammond asked:

"Hayibo!😭 Where did you get that jacket from? 👀 That’s my work jacket."

User @Chriswin Augustine said:

"Lisa, you are so blessed to have her in your life 🙏😇."

User @nonankieyykiss said:

"New sound alert ⚠️."

