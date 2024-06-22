Parliament has confirmed that 58 elected members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) will be sworn in on Tuesday after missing the initial swearing-in on 14 June

The Chief Justice or a designated judge will preside over the ceremony for original nominees, while the Speaker will administer the oath to subsequent nominees

The MKP plans to supplement their list with 21 additional members

The members missed the swearing-in of 400 members of the seventh Parliament on 14 June, and shortly after, Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the president of South Africa on Wednesday, 19 June.

See the post on X below:

The swearing-in of the original nominees from the MKP list will be presided over by the Chief Justice or a judge he designated.

This event marks the inaugural swearing-in of these Members following the National and Provincial Elections.

Nominated members will be sworn in as well.

In a statement on X, Parliament said the original nominees, the Speaker of the National Assembly, will administer the oath to Members who were nominated after the first sitting:

The Act allows political parties to supplement or fill vacancies on their candidates' lists before the first swearing-in after elections.

The MK Party has indicated their intent to supplement their candidates' list with 21 Members.

"To ensure all designated seats are filled and parties are fully represented, all required travel and accommodation logistics are being arranged in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony."

South Africans are indifferent about the swearing-in

@mekgatla noted Parliament was not happy to make the announcement:

"I am sure this was written from a heart of discontent."

@PrivateJay01 asked:

"Will this swearing-in of original nominees from the MK Party list be presided over by the Chief Justice or a judge designated by him?"

@malusi_dzanibe was not too pleased with the news:

"These and special treatment attention syndrome, like father-like stooges "

