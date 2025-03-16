A fresh appeal for information on the murders of six men at the Section V6 informal settlement in Umlazi township has been launched

Unidentified gunmen, who had reportedly asked for cigarettes and been turned away, shot the victims at a hostel on Thabo Morena Street

After reaching a dead end in their leads, police have offered a R60,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest and conviction

Police have redoubled efforts to solve the murders of six men at the Section V6 informal settlement in Umlazi in August 2024 by offering a R60,000 reward. Image: @DasenThathiah

UMLAZI — KwaZulu-Natal police are seeking assistance in solving the murders of six men in Umlazi, seven months after the deadly incident at the Section V6 informal settlement.

A reward of R60,000 has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the killers.

Fresh appeal in Umlazi murders

On Saturday, 17 August 2024, the victims — a landlord, his tenants, and two other men — were gunned down as they drank alcohol.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said at the time three men were accosted outside a shack on Thabo Morena Street before the gunmen fired at the landlord and another man inside before killing a sixth man on the pathway.

The victims were later identified as Mlungisi Langa, 40; Innocent Mazeka, 25; Dumisani Mgoza, 39; Yamukela Mzekeli, 29; Sinqobile Ngcobo, 30; and Khaliphile Ntombela, 37.

"They were sitting behind Tehuis hostel when two unknown suspects approached them and asked for cigarettes," said Captain Ntathu Ndlovu amid the police's latest appeal for information.

"The suspects left, returning a few minutes later and [allegedly] instructed the victims to lie down, shot them and fled on foot."

Three women who were sitting with the victims were unharmed.

"The perpetrators are unknown and, since the incident happened in the dark at night, no clear description of them is available. Police followed numerous leads, which proved futile," said Ndlovu.

"Detectives are now offering a reward of up to R60,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrest and conviction.

"Police appeal to anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Wiseman Jila on 079 696 3685 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111."

Informants can also approach their nearest police station or anonymously share information on the MySAPSApp mobile app.

