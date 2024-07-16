A video of a lion attacking a safari cruiser shocked many people on the internet, and the clip went viral

The TikTok footage gained massive attraction on social media, gearing over 2.4 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section inquiring for more details while some express their thoughts

One man working at the game reserve had a terrifying run-in with one of the Big Five members in a trending video that has gone viral.

A lion attacked a safari cruiser in a TikTok video that shocked many online users. Image: NimTree.com and Martin Harvey.

Lion attacks safari cruiser in a viral clip

The footage shared by @mabhutimbewana on the video platform shows a man who appears to be one of the workers at a game park. The gentleman was on a safari cruiser in an area where lions are found.

As the car was driving, one lion seemed furious and began to roar loudly at the man. The big cat followed the safari cruiser and attacked the gent, while the man sitting at the back screamed with fear as the lion chased the vehicle.

The clip was cut short, leaving many online users with questions. The video clocked over 2.4 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

Social media users react to the lion attack video

The clip touched the online community as many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Trent Ngobs asked:

"Is it necessary for game-drive vehicles to be open?"

Zafika Qikani expressed:

"I need part two please show me the end."

Dallas wrote:

"Oh no, can't they carry guns for safety purposes?"

User Carol replied:

"I hope no one was hurt. That lion was angry."

Willem cracked a joke, saying:

"His soul almost left his body."

Woman’s terrifying birthday safari goes wrong as a lion attacks the car driver

Briefly News previously reported that a lady whose day was supposed to be filled with joy, laughter, and adventure on her birthday went totally left.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @refiilwe.e, shared the clip on the video platform and revealed that she went on a safari for her birthday until she witnessed a terrifying encounter in which a lion attacked a car safari driver.

