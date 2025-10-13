President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the president is keeping an eye on the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

He established the Commission of Inquiry in July after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that the criminal justice system was infiltrated

Magwenya also discussed the possibility of Ramaphosa testifying during the proceedings after his office was implicated

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, discussed the possibility of Ramaphosa testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee.

Speaking in Tshwane on 13 October 2025, Magwenya said that the president is monitoring the Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee. He said that there has not been any evidence against Ramaphosa in the Ad Hoc Committee proceedings. He said that the president, if called to testify, will emphasise that he did not interfere in the work of the South African police Service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 13 July 2025. This was after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal cartel had infiltrated the country's criminal justice system.

