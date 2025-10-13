The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was set to resume its hearings on Monday, 13 October 2025

An application will be made for the testimony to be heard behind closed doors due to its sensitive nature

The commission will make a ruling after two media houses challenge the order on 13 October 2025

Two media houses are challenging an order for in-camera testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Luba Lesolle

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will not hear testimony as planned on Monday, 13 October 2025. The commission is probing allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Proceedings were due to continue on Monday, 13 October 2025, after a week-long break, with testimony to be heard behind closed doors. Two media houses have now interdicted the order, bringing the planned sitting to a halt.

The hearings are centred on the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner's allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system. It is being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Which media houses have interdicted the order?

The media houses, News24 and Daily Maverick, have submitted an application to have the witness testimonies heard publicly. The testimonies were to be heard in camera due to the sensitivity of the evidence that would be presented.

A lawyer representing the two media houses will submit an application on their behalf by 1 pm on 13 October. The commission’s legal team, led by evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, will then submit an application by 5 pm about why the order for an in-camera session should be granted.

By 9 pm, both teams will have to present their heads of argument. Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC will decide whether to hear oral arguments on Tuesday, 14 October, or whether the written applications would suffice. A ruling will then be made.

The commission was set up after allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

