South African actress Samkele Mkhize is officially off the market as she tied the knot with her longtime partner

The Skeem Saam star had previously revealed in 2022 that her lover had paid lobola for her on social media

A source shared that Mkhize had her white on Saturday, 25 October 2025, in KwaDukuza, KZN

Halala! The wedding season is upon us as South Africans, and one of our popular stars and actresses, Samkele Mkhize, has also officially tied the knot with her longtime partner.

According to TshisaLIVE, wedding bells rang over the past weekend as the Skeem Saam star had her white wedding in KwaDukuza, KZN.

The star has always been very private about her personal life and who her partner is. Back in 2022, Mkhize had posted several pictures from her lobola ceremony on social media.

Recenty, a source close to her told the publication that Mkhize had legally said "I Do" to her venda businessman, Rhendani. The source further mentioned that the actress was overwhelmed with emotion when her friends threw her a surprise bridal shower at a Durban beach resort earlier this month.

"Samkele was caught off guard and almost lost for words when her friends surprised her. The event was co-hosted by Gugu Mzobe, known from Muvhango, along with one of Samkele’s close friends from KwaMashu. Sam Hlophe, who stars in eHostela and Homecoming, also joined the celebration. Samkele shared her gratitude for her friends’ love and support, saying she was excited for her big day," the source said.

Who is Samkele Mkhize?

Khwezi from Skeem Saam, whose real name is Samkele Mkhize, shines as a gifted South African actress. Before captivating audiences on the SABC1 edutainment series, she graced the stage in theatrical productions and took on a standout role in Isibaya on Mzansi Magic.

Born on March 3, 1988, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Samkele grew up alongside her brother in the close-knit village of Maphophoma in Madundube, raised by their grandparents. With her grandparents serving as pastors, she found herself deeply involved in church life from a young age. She launched her acting career in 2006 as part of a local KwaMashu music and dance group.

Mkhize isn't the only popular person who decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2025, as multiple others did so

