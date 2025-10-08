An Asian woman shared with South Africans the 'meaning' behind the derogatory phrase 'fong kong'

Commonly used in South Africa, it refers to products with a low value or quality, specifically from China

Local members of the online community laughed in the comment section, noting that they wouldn't remove the phrase from their vocabulary

South Africans were amused to hear what an Asian woman described 'fong kong' to mean in Chinese. Image: The Good Brigade / Getty Images, @im.not.sure223 / TikTok

An old video of an Asian woman of Chinese descent playfully shared with South Africans what the derogatory phrase 'fong kong' translates to in Chinese. However, it didn't stop them from removing it from their vocabulary.

The TikTok account @im.not.sure223 uploaded the throwback clip on 5 October, 2025, where the woman, whose name is believed to be Tszyan Anthony, shared the translation. Many TikTok users have duetted with several of Tszyan's videos. However, her account had been removed from the social media platform.

She stated that she was aware that South Africans used 'fong kong' as slang for fake, specifically referring to products of low quality and cost, implying that they were counterfeit goods made in China. However, it didn't make sense in Chinese.

"Because you buy your shoes in Small Street, Joburg, it doesn't mean we Chinese made them.

"'Fong' means to prevent or stop, 'kong' means to speak, which is what most of you must stop doing because you make no sense."

According to My China Roots, 'fong' can have several meanings, but Briefly News did not see prevent or stop make the list. As for 'kong,' it can represent different characters with various meanings, most commonly 'empty' or 'hole.'

Asian woman entertains South Africans

Although referring to something as 'fong kong' is derogatory, several South African members of the online community headed to the comment section to state that they had no plans to change their lingo. Other social media users believed the translation the woman gave.

People expressed themselves about the phrase 'fong kong.' Image: Karl Tapales

@letitia878 said in the comments:

"As long as we understand what we are talking about, wena you don't worry about us, ausi."

@bella_figura_botiq wrote under the post:

"We did not say it means fake. We just needed a Chinese word that rhymed nicely. It could have been easily kung fu or any Chinese word."

@eliasdimphomaphoza0, who believed the translation, chuckled and wrote:

"So you are telling me I have been telling people things are 'stop talking' for over 30 years?"

@zama.gumede24 told the online community:

"In South Africa, we are right even if we are wrong."

@lucytau54 stated with a laugh:

"We are used to it, and we are not going to change."

Unaware of the sarcasm, @basiljohnjoseph added in the comment section:

"Thanks for the input. I know what that means. Much appreciated."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

