A young lady was about to take part in a TikTok dance when her father made a random appearance

Her father wasn't having it and decided to put a stop to the young woman's impending dance performance

Many people posted comments on the TikTok posts about the dad who ruined her vibe, and viewers had lots to say

One dad went viral on TikTok for showing how strict he is. A young lady was trying to do a dance when her dad cut into the video.

The video of the young lady had many entertained, and it received over 200,000 likes. There were thousands of people who could relate to the parenting moment.

Young lady's TikTok video ruined by dad

A creator on TikTok @lethabo_malope was about to put on a dance for her audience. The father interrupted her dance by getting her to clear the table.

Watch the video:

South Africans amused by video

Online users could relate to the young lady. Other people were gushing about how the woman was respectful while interacting with her dad.

lil kharma joked:

"She was about to abuse that amapiano beat."

crazy life said:

"I don't see anything wrong with her skirt, the kids must be free around the house hayibo."

★ commented:

"I love how respectful you are man."

JyteDevOps wrote:

"Na you no get respect."

tshabsy added:

"I finished the dance moves in my mind!"

aidar joked:

"My dad would tell me to wear something else, actually he has told not to even wea ragged trousers."

Lady's parent joins TikTok dance

A TIkTok video went viral for putting on a show. The lady's parent joined in on the fun.

A daughter and father dance together in a club

Briefly News previously reported that a dad and daughter have set the internet abuzz. @nakho_mahola posted a video of her dad at groove doing the most

The duo was dancing their hearts out and having a blast. The viral video got over 36k likes. TikTokkers liked the daughter-father relationship.

Mzansi online users loved seeing the unlikely groovists. Peeps were raving about how fun their relationship looks.

