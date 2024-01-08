A TikTokker who is not allowed to go out shared a cute video of her and mom having a little dance party in their living room

Although her mother is strict, she knows how to have a good time with her daughter

The internet came forward with applause and mild envy, with many saying she's an incredible mother and that going to clubs isn't always a great experience

A young lady shared a TikTok dance video with her strict mom and Mzansi likes their vibe. Source: @Ka.ree

Source: TikTok

Some parents are easy-going and allow their kids to do what they please, but TikTokker @Ka.ree doesn't have one of those parents. But while her mother is strict, she is not boring by any stretch of the imagination. She brought the fun by bonding and having a good time at home with her child.

Strict but fun

She posted a video with her mother, who doesn't allow her to go out to clubs or bars, so they shared a heart-melting living room dance moment together.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Parent of the Year

Mzansi came flooding to the comments, agreeing with her mother, saying that there is so much danger at clubs and bars that keeping her at home is best. Peeps also love her mom's moves.

Puleng was a bit jealous:

"At least she dances with you, a win is a win."

Mfana Kaba loved it:

"Yo! Mamma got moves."

LalaNono wrote:

"Lovely mommy!"

Cathy applauds her mother:

"She's saving you from trouble, babes."

Nonzile had only love:

"She's an entire vibe, though!"

Mandisa thought it was for the best:

"You're not missing much, you will thank her one day."

Mapula highlighted the danger of going out:

"She’s saving you from so much, my baby; I work at the hospital, things we see with all this crime, girls being raped. Be grateful."

Thotho only had appreciation for her mom:

"You will thank her one day, honey."

Mzansi woman’s Amapiano dance video goes viral

In another Briefly News story, a South African woman's Amapiano dance video showing her doing some electrifying moves has gone viral, gaining an impressive one million views.

Her energy and skill have resonated with a diverse audience, making her a viral sensation on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News