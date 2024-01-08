A woman shared a beautiful video of surprising her mother with a new refrigerator with a freezer section

The video shows how glad her mother is with an amazing surprise and pays tribute to the person who had sacrificed so much for her

The heartwarming video had Mzansi in their feelings, with many expressing love and pride

A TikTok video shows a mother's elation as she receives a brand-new fridge and deep freezer from her wonderful daughter. Image: @vuyo_mfundisi

Source: TikTok

One of the most significant achievements for anyone is when you're able to treat your parents to something they need. It is a way to share how well you're doing in life and lets them know how much they care about you.

This is what TikTokker Vuyo Mfundisi did when she upgraded her mom's kitchen and replaced the old small fridge with a new one with a freezer.

A beautiful gift

She posted the video, which shows her bringing in the delivery truck with the new appliance and her mother's excitement and pride at the surprise gift.

Mzansi sends love

The comments to the video were nothing but love, sharing their congratulations and wishing they could make a surprise gesture for their parents.

Vundisa shared his experience:

"Built mom her dream house; with this inflation, her prayers keep me afloat. More blessings ♥️"

Goodness sent love:

"Congratulations, sweetheart, let's help our parents while they are still alive."

Noma got emotional:

"Why am I crying? This is beautiful. God bless you."

Lynn shared blessings:

"May our Heavenly Father Jesus bless you for looking after your mom. Paradise is at your mother's feet."

Mandy Xolo hoped for more prosperity:

"May your pockets never run dry."

Liso felt inspired:

"I can't wait to do this for my mom and grandma "

Patricia's heart melted:

"You can see her smile. Shame, she is so happy"

Overjoyed dad gifted cash on Father's Day

In a previously published Briefly News article, a TikTok video went viral of a father receiving cash on Father's Day from his children. It shows the old man opening a package to find several banknotes given to him by his children.

His priceless reaction clearly indicated his gratitude, leaving many netizens touched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News