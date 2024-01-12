Bloemfontein Lady and Dad Sing Amapiano Lyrics in TikTok Video, SA Charmed by Methodist Pastor
- One young woman shared a wholesome moment while she was with her father, who looked like he was in a good mood
- People thought that looked a lot like Nelson Mandela, and others recognised him as a pastor
- Mzansi online users could not stop raving about the young lady who posted the TikTok video singing TPM by Tranquillo & TNK MusiQ
A lady posted a TikTok video having fun with her dad. In a clip, she made him sing a trendy amapiano song.
The video got lots of attention, with over 70,000 likes. Some people recognised the woman's father as a pastor at a Methodist Church.
Woman has fun with dad in TikTok video
A lady, @alonge_m, posted a video in which she sang a song with her dad. In the video, she started the song, and he finished it. Watch the video:
SA recognises woman's father
Online users thought he looked like Nelson Mandela. Other people commented that they recognised them for preaching in a Methodist Church in Wattville.
Skay commented:
"I’m going to try this with my father in law , he must understand that I’m a child."
me said:
"People with daddy issues please don’t come venting yho and just enjoy this video."
GabisileM added:
"Your dad looks my priest back in the day at Methodist church in Waterville."
Mother Of 2 asked:
"If I'm wrong plz correct me..your dad used to be a priest at St lukes Methodist Church in Wattville?"
phenyomakole843 · Creator added:
"That’s correct."
N. gushed:
"Parents are so special."
OMPHY laughed:
"This is super cute."
kaynele_04 added:
"Your dad is giving Nelson Mandela vibes ,he kinda looks like him for real"
Woman spends time with dad
A woman went viral after sharing a sweet moment with her dad. The video shows them going out together and having a blast.
Mzansi cheers as dad and daughter dance
Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming TikTok video that has melted hearts across Mzansi, a father and his grown daughter shared a sweet dance together, channelling the vibrant energy of a groove
There is nothing better than being able to have a good time with your parents even when you are grown.
The heartwarming video has resonated deeply with viewers, as it captures the essence of cherished family moments. It's a reminder that no matter how old one gets, the bonds between family members remain strong and precious.
Source: Briefly News