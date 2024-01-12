Global site navigation

Bloemfontein Lady and Dad Sing Amapiano Lyrics in TikTok Video, SA Charmed by Methodist Pastor
People

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • One young woman shared a wholesome moment while she was with her father, who looked like he was in a good mood
  • People thought that looked a lot like Nelson Mandela, and others recognised him as a pastor
  • Mzansi online users could not stop raving about the young lady who posted the TikTok video singing TPM by Tranquillo & TNK MusiQ

A lady posted a TikTok video having fun with her dad. In a clip, she made him sing a trendy amapiano song.

TikTok video show Bloemfontein dad and daughter sinigng amapiano song
A Bloemfontein woman a her Methodist pastor dad sang an amapiano hit. Image: @alonge_m
Source: TikTok

The video got lots of attention, with over 70,000 likes. Some people recognised the woman's father as a pastor at a Methodist Church.

Woman has fun with dad in TikTok video

A lady, @alonge_m, posted a video in which she sang a song with her dad. In the video, she started the song, and he finished it. Watch the video:

SA recognises woman's father

Online users thought he looked like Nelson Mandela. Other people commented that they recognised them for preaching in a Methodist Church in Wattville.

Skay commented:

"I’m going to try this with my father in law , he must understand that I’m a child."

me said:

"People with daddy issues please don’t come venting yho and just enjoy this video."

GabisileM added:

"Your dad looks my priest back in the day at Methodist church in Waterville."

Mother Of 2 asked:

"If I'm wrong plz correct me..your dad used to be a priest at St lukes Methodist Church in Wattville?"

phenyomakole843 · Creator added:

"That’s correct."

N. gushed:

"Parents are so special."

OMPHY laughed:

"This is super cute."

kaynele_04 added:

"Your dad is giving Nelson Mandela vibes ,he kinda looks like him for real"

Woman spends time with dad

A woman went viral after sharing a sweet moment with her dad. The video shows them going out together and having a blast.

Mzansi cheers as dad and daughter dance

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming TikTok video that has melted hearts across Mzansi, a father and his grown daughter shared a sweet dance together, channelling the vibrant energy of a groove

There is nothing better than being able to have a good time with your parents even when you are grown.

The heartwarming video has resonated deeply with viewers, as it captures the essence of cherished family moments. It's a reminder that no matter how old one gets, the bonds between family members remain strong and precious.

