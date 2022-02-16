A video of a woman provoking an African pastor by dancing against him during his sermon was shared online recently

She can be seen thrusting her pelvic area against him and completely unbothered by what he is saying to her

South African online users are convinced she was possessed by a demon and shared their reactions on Twitter

South Africans were left both stunned and amused after watching a video of a woman provoking an African pastor by dancing provocatively against him during his sermon.

A video of a woman dancing and bumping against a pastor was shared on social media recently. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the woman can be seen repeatedly thrusting her pelvic area against the servant of God. It appears that the man is praying or busy with a sermon as the woman continues to challenge him to the beat of the music playing in the background.

“When the man of God faces off with a strong demonic spirit,” the video is titled.

The eyebrow-raising video was shared on Twitter by online user @kulanicool who said:

“What kind of demon is this.”

Hebanna God forbid

Online users were quick to share their funny reactions to the tweet which had over 8300 views at the time of publication.

@tsakani_sheen asked:

“Why is the pastor just standing there?”

@singaweAdv wrote:

“Nearly sent him flying there in the end.”

@KabeloMohlah02 commented:

“He doesn't pray enough or he doesn't pray at all no demon can disrespect a servant of God like that.”

@TebohoMakhele6 shared:

“Nna she is just displaying in public what they did in private.”

