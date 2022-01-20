A young Nigerian wild dance moves in church has been greeted with outrage from many people on social media

The daring lady twerked and danced wildly right in front of the pastor of the church who was seated

Many Nigerians have knocked the lady for the act describing it as all shades of wrong, others however noted the humour in it

Worshippers tend to do weird things in church during praise session but a lady's action seemed to have crossed the line as it drew the ire of many people on the internet.

The Nigerian lady was captured twerking before the pastor of the church, a move many people have frowned at.

The short video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram starts with the lady vibing hard like other congregants during the praise session.

In what is perceived to be a deliberate effort, the lady then switched to twerking and did it with great energy.

The lady's act in the celestial church popularly known as white garment church went on before the supposed seated pastor who didn't flinch or react.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@corakiel_cee said:

"This white garments no be church abeg .. their radarada too much , naso dem go dey play worldly instruments mehn."

@mzsnowcollection stated:

"Baba ijo sef open leg yakata na small e remain make she sit down for him laps."

@lolu_ponche opined:

"Na the reason I dey always look people wey dey go those churches with side eye...yarnch everywhere, temptation wherever...bleaching everywhere..."

@veekyf_footies wrote:

"Bros I don't consider these people as Christians with their practices. I don't even feel they think at all with the way they act, all I know is that Jesus Christ and his disciples never acted this way at all. So how are they Christians? Mere pretense in white garments!!!"

@oluwatomi_hill remarked:

"Na all this children they make them think otherwise about celestial."

Little girl stuns pastor, congregation with hit her amazing legwork

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had wowed pastor with her legwork dance move in church.

Like a dancehall queen, the girl bossed things in the video and refused to be discouraged by a female usher who tried to stop her from getting close to the pulpit.

The talented kid started off with normal dancing like every other member of the congregation but switched to a hopping dance move.

She made her way to the altar area dancing on one foot. The little girl then maximized the area, showing off impressive legwork and hand movements that rhymed with the beats playing in the background.

Source: Briefly News