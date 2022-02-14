South Africans can't get enough of an unknown man who lived his life as he danced after taking off his prosthetic leg

The video was posted to Twitter by @princessadinero and has been watched more than 1.6 million times

The video shows the man breaking it down at a party with a group of people around him cheering him on

Online user @princessadinero shared a video on Twitter of a man living his best life on the dance floor at what seems to be a party. Armed with only one leg, the energetic individual took to the dance floor like a duck to water.

South African social media users were living for the fact that the man left his prosthetic leg in the middle of the dance floor before breaking it down. The man was joined by a group of people all adding to the vibes.

Saffas continued the party in the comments section of the post which has gained 1.6 million views. Some users even posted additional clips from the party.

This man left social media users in stitches after he took his prosthetic leg off to dance. Image: @princessadinero

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post below:

Social media users respond to the peculiar clip:

@sogucci6 responded with:

"It’s all fun and games until I run off with the leg."

@dtaylor0802 shared:

"My mans gone need that icy hot for his nub. That’s a different level of pain when it’s your bone hurting I’m sure."

@jaylindangelo tweeted:

"It’s the simple fact that I know they had to practice this."

@OtizTisa·3hReplying replied:

"Just when I thought I have seen it all. But at least homeboy is having the time of his life. That's all that matters."

@ChooDatBoi tweeted:

"No way this is real…"

@AshiaTanay added:

"Why are they dancing around the leg like it’s sacred."

Source: Briefly News