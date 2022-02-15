Photo of Man Waiting in Line to Buy Panties Has Mzansi Laughing Out Loud: “It’s the Thought That Counts”
- A photo of a man buying women’s underwear caused a ruckus on the social media streets recently
- The image was shared by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees the man dressed in work uniform standing patiently in line
- The post was shared just before Valentine’s Day and peeps assume he made the purchase for a lady friend
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A photo of a man standing in a queue to purchase ladies' underwear left Mansi social media users with belly aches from laughter.
The image was shared on Twitter by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees a man dressed in what looks like work uniform standing patiently in line to pay for a 2-pack of lace ladies panties.
The tweet was posted on Sunday, 13 February, and had peeps assuming that the man was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for his bae.
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Saffas could not help but laugh at the post and shared their reactions to the post:
“Ebile the ones from this church are the worst nightmare ever.”
@BoyyAshley said:
“As he applies for a detention at men's conference.”
@Dzivhul46176548 replied:
"I don’t see anything wrong here.”
@HMgxaji said:
“This matter has been brought forward to the Men's Conference DC, it will be dealt with decisively with immediate effect.”
@black_communist replied:
“With this generation, you will find out that he is buying for himself.”
@Spliffstah86
“It's the thought that counts... maybe you haven't bought your person anything.”
Man gets the fright of his life at work in hilarious video
In a story of another man who had Saffas laughing, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi online users could not help but laugh after watching a video of a frightened man who was pranked by his colleague at work.
In the funny clip shared on TikTok, a general worker can be seen opening a large container, out of which a grown man pops out. The worker gets a huge fright and judging by his reaction, doesn’t seem too chuffed about the prank at all and mutters a few words in irritation before walking off.
The video posted by @Velimtshali has over 655K views.
Social media users found the video both funny and entertaining.
Check out some funny comments on the post:
Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi commented:
“He deserves a day off after this.”
Source: Briefly News