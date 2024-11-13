South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently stunned at the Friends of Amstel music festival in Johannesburg

A video of the star dressed in a skimpy outfit on stage was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they had mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's outfit

Pearl Thusi looked stunning at the Friends of Amstel. Image: Nicole Unique

The South African media personality Pearl Thusi had fans talking on social media regarding her recent outfit.

Pearl Thusi stuns at Friends of Amstel

The controversial Pearl Thusi has been making a lot of headlines recently. Recently, the media personality looked stunning at the Friends of Amstel music festival, which took place in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 November 2024.

A video of the star wearing a skimpy outfit on stage was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Pearl Thusi looking stunning at Friends of Amstel!"

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi's outfit

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's appearance on stage. Here's what they had to say:

@Scarnia_11 commented:

"This one doesn't want to be a magogo busy competing with Cyan and Cindi."

@BeardedPriest1 responded:

"AMA 80’s don’t want to grow up."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"I like her boots."

@Rokdaddy_ replied:

"You see Pearl, Life off social media is beautiful."

@daivymag tweeted:

"Did you just put Pearl Thusi and "Stunning" in the same sentence?"

@AbongileZaki5 said:

"One of the reasons I respect Bonang, is that you will never see her doing what Pearl is doing, this one doesn't want to grow up."

@justMakhura joked:

"Rumour has it that she left the rest of dress home, askies Pearl."

@kingDamoyi mentioned:

"Pearl needs to wake up from this fantasy world she lives in; she's no longer in her 20s."

