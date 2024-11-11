Gogo Skhotheni's viral dance video, showcasing her recent BBL surgery and Gucci outfit, captivated Mzansi's attention

The popular sangoma and Venting Podcast host, who recently underwent surgery in Turkey, faced mixed reactions online

Some social media users criticised her for appearing joyful despite recently grieving her son's death, while others commented on her appearance and dance moves

Popular media personality Gogo Skhotheni showed Mzansi her incredible dance moves in a viral video. The star, who recently had a BBL, flaunted her curves in a two-piece Gucci outfit.

Gogo Skhotheni's dance video goes viral

Gogo Skhotheni set timelines on fire with her killer dance moves. The star recently made headlines when she went to Turkey for surgery.

A video of the Venting Podcast host doing what she does best was shared on social media by a user with the handle @Moshe_Meso showed the popular sangoma dancing. The post read:

"Gogo Skhotheni has the only BBL that matters 😌"

Fans react to Gogo Skhotheni's dance moves

Social media users shared their thoughts on the star's viral clip. Some said the star was not behaving like someone who was grieving her son's death.

@That_Bridget1 said:

"Did she trade in the baby for this? she's too happy for a parent that just lost a baby, net my observation 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️."

@MaphefoMGD commented:

"Do bellybutton tsa BBL kills me😂"

@tumi_kennaTumi said:

"Okare she's disabled, di kiss kiss ka mmele wa ppc🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️"

@IronFistBattleT commented:

"We are living in a world where the blind lust over celebrity witches, what a shame. Repent for the kingdom of heaven is at hand."

@T_Star_420 added:

"She's stiff 😅"

