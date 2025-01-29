Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki are becoming a power couple, with the rapper sharing moments of their love on social media

Despite the past cheating drama, the couple's public affection has won over fans, with Cassper recently posting a TikTok video of his wife giving him a facial

Fans are expressing their admiration for their relationship, wishing for the same kind of love in their own lives

Our boy Cassper Nyovest is enjoying every minute of his marriage to Pulane Mojaki. The rapper recently revealed that his wife forced him to do a facial after a long weekend of hard work.

Cassper Nyovest and wife serve couple goals

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and his stunning wife Pulane Mojaki are slowly becoming one of Mzansi's power couples. The stars have been painting timelines red with their public display of affection despite the cheating drama that rocked their marriage last year.

For those who did not know, Cassper Nyovest made headlines when his baby mama Thobeka Majozi accused him of cheating on her with Pulane while their son was battling cancer. The rapper confirmed that it was true and apologised for what he did.

Since then, Cassper has been flaunting his marriage on social media. The Mama I Made It rapper recently took to his TikTok page to share the sweet video of his wife giving him a facial. He wrote:

"Wifey insists to give me a long weekend after a long weekend at work."

Fans love Cassper and Pulane's love

Social media users admitted that Mr and Mrs Phoolo are happily married. Many tapped into the blessing.

@shazz🤭 said:

"May this type of love never locate my ex 😭"

@_realeboga commented:

"May this kind of love kidnap me🥺"

@Mimie❤️🌹 added:

"Whatever you said in your prayer😫 me too Amen 🥺"

@Its_Melanin.💕 wrote:

"This is soo nice & therapeutic for you guys, I love it for you.❤️🤝🏽"

@precious_nilee added:

"❤️🥺Got yourself a sweet wife, Pulane’s princess 😁😂"

@Craig Munya wrote:

"Whatever he said in his prayers I Dey copy and paste."

