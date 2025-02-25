Ashley Ogle hinted at marriage with Sweet Guluva, revealing in an interview with Yolanda Monyai that she was rooting for him to win Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 so he could pay her lobola

Fans reacted positively to Ashley's statement, praising her love story and Yolanda's advice to not take everything in the house too seriously

The couple previously made headlines when Sweet Guluva sent Ashley a heartfelt Valentine's Day message, reaffirmed their love in a video, and addressed pregnancy rumours denying she was expecting

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship is going to the next level. The star who has been open about her relationship after meeting on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 recently dropped hints about marriage.

Ashley Ogle ready to marry Sweet Guluva

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 has produced some of the best couples so far. From KayB and Savage to Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle. Although Ashley was evicted a few weeks ago, her love with fan favourite Sweet Guluva is still going strong.

Speaking during an interview with Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 star Yolanda Monyai, Ashley said she was rooting for her man Sweet Guluva to win so he could pay her lobola. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Ashley's statement

Big Brother Mzansi fans loved how Ashley is looking forward to getting married to Sweet Guluva. Many also praised Yolanda for advising Ashley not to take everything happening in the Big Brother Mzansi house to heart.

@Aluh88 commented:

"Yolanda understands the house😂😂😂😂😂Vele we will be here when those two beshada🧘🏾‍♀️🧘🏾‍♀️🧘🏾‍♀️🧘🏾‍♀️🧘🏾‍♀️"

@sokhulu_zama added:

"Best Advice ever Yolie Yolie ❤️🙏🤝Head shipper 😅"

@zamandocy1 wrote:

"A whole country is rooting for my fave. Yhoooo biggy see your life."

@thatoqe added:

"He must Lobola vele or else we will help him😂😂😂😂😂"

@Hle50621615 commented:

"That’s why i love my Yoli Yoli sense galore 😌👏🏾 #BBMzansi."

Three times Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva made headlines

Sweet Guluva sends Ashley a sweet message

Sweet Guluva lives up to his name when it comes to being sweet. The reality TV star who was heartbroken when the love of his life left the house left Mzansi emotional when he shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for Ashley.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley reaffirm their love for each other

You all know South Africans love a beautiful love story. Fans have been shipping Sweet Guluva and Ashley's relationship since their time in the house. Many went crazy when the stars reaffirmed their love for each other in a sweet video.

Ashley Ogle addresses pregnancy rumours

Ashely also answered Mzansi's burning questions following the reports that she left the show because she was pregnant. The star made it clear that she was not pregnant because she did not sleep with Sweet Guluva while in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Ashley Ogle bags her first gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers are over the moon after former housemate, Ashley Ogle, announced that she had bagged her first gig after being evicted. The former Season 5 contestant was the eighth person to be evicted from the house.

While she didn’t win the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 cash prize, Ashley Ogle is winning in life. Taking to her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday 24 February, the former contestant announced the great news with her fans.

