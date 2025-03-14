Anele Zondo announces her reality TV show The Glow Up , set to premiere on SABC 1 on 5 April 2025, giving fans a rare glimpse into her private life

The rapper, who recently welcomed a baby girl, shared the show's trailer on Instagram, expressing excitement and nerves about opening up

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the show, placing her among SA celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Kelly Khumalo, and Khanyi Mbau who have successful reality series

Popular South African rapper Anele Zondo is ready to give her fans the front-row seat in her life. The star who is known for keeping her private life away from social media, announced that she has a reality show titled, The Glow Up coming next month.

Anele Zondo has revealed that her reality TV show is premiering next month.

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo bags reality TV show

Save the date! Anele Zondo is finally ready to show fans what happens in her life behind the scenes. The rapper, who recently welcomed her baby girl, had the streets buzzing when she announced that she has a reality TV show set to debut on SABC 1 on 5 April 2025.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared the trailer of the show and promised to let fans in on her world and show them what motivates her to work, and how hard she works. She captioned the video:

"WELCOME TO MY WORLD 🌎 THE GLOW UP -

"Can’t believe I’m saying this! It’s definitely a pinch-me moment - I’m such a private person, and for the first time, I’m opening up and bringing you inside the world of Anele Zondo and Ney the Bae, who am I? What do I believe in? What drives me? Soon you will know - I’m nervous and excited, I'm screaming and crying at the same time - see you soon bae on APRIL 5- SABC 8 pm! Set your reminders! Vuka."

Fans can't wait for Anele Zondo's show

Social media users are already counting the days till the show's premiere. Many loved that her show promised to bring authenticity and drama.

@khustomctaylor said:

"A good watch it seems 😢👏"

@boothug_shakur commented:

"WE WILL BE THERE!!!"

@preshtheone added:

"Beeeen due!!!❤️❤️"

@uyandam wrote:

"Upwards & onwards!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Anele Zondo has revealed that she has a reality show coming soon.

Source: Instagram

SA celebrities with reality TV shows

Anele Zondo joins a long list of fellow celebrities who have tapped into the world of reality TV. Stars like DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Pearl Thusi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and many others have entertaining reality TV shows that have kept fans glued to their TVs.

