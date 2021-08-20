Covid19: You Might Be Able to Get Vaccinated at a Nightclub in the Western Cape

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo of the Western Cape wants to bring Covid-19 vaccination sites to young people

In order to ramp up the vaccination programme in the province, Mbombo says she wants to introduce vaccination at nightclubs

Mbombo has more ideas in getting young adult South Africans vaccinited and says she is also looking into bringing music trucks to vaccination sites

CAPE TOWN - Since coronavirus vaccination for all adults opened up on Friday, 20 August, health officials have come up with different and creative ideas to get young people vaccinated in their numbers.

Young people in Western Cape might soon be able to get their coronavirus jab at a nightclub, according to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo of the Western Cape.

The Western Cape is launching a new Covid-19 vaccination initiative that will allow young people to get vaccinated before entering nightclubs. Image: Bernard Bodo

"I'm not joking when I say I will go to the clubs, Long Street and find you and bring the jab if need be," said Mbombo.

According to a report by OFM, Mbombo is calling the initiative ‘a jab before you jol’ that will give young South Africans the opportunity to get their Covid-19 vaccine before getting entering nightclubs in the province.

Mbombo says it is imperative to give who she calls the 'amabundles' generation a chance to get vaccinated where they hang out, according to eNCA. According to the publication, Mbambo says she will be revealing more ideas to get young people vaccinated at a later stage.

In addition to nightclubs, Mbambo wants vaccines to be administered at bars and funerals. She also has plans to bring music trucks to vaccination centres to attract young people.

Covid19: Department of Health finally vaccinating under 35s, starting 20 August

Briefly News previously reported starting 20 August, all South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccines, according to a statement by Cabinet on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously announced in an address of the nation that South Africa's under the age of 35 would be next in line to receive the jab and setting the start date for these vaccinations as 1 September.

According to EWN, the decision to move the date for this age group to receive their vaccinations was influenced by the decrease in the numbers of people over 35 currently going in to receive their jabs.

According to Cabinet, over four million South Africans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with nine million jabs being administered to date. re required to register on the EVD system beforehand. They have been permitted to simply walk in at vaccination centres.

