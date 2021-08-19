All adults in South Africa will finally be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Friday, 20 August

According to a statement issued by Cabinet on Thursday, individuals over the age of 18 do not have register prior to getting vaccinated

Records show that more than four million South Africans are currently fully vaccinated against Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - Starting 20 August, all South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccines, according to a statement by Cabinet on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously announced in an address of the nation that South Africa's under the age of 35 would be next in line to receive the jab and setting the start date for these vaccinations as 1 September.

According to EWN, the decision to move the date for this age group to receive their vaccinations was influenced by the decrease in the numbers of people over 35 currently going in to receive their jabs.

According to Cabinet, over four million South Africans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with nine million jabs being administered to date.

Cabinet also reminded South Africa's of the efficiency of the coronavirus vaccine and stated that they would work to debunk conspiracies circulating about the jab. According to Cabinet, over four million South Africans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with nine million jabs being administered to date.

Covid-19: Department of Health ready to start vaccinating under 35s

Briefly News previously reported that Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says the department is ready to start administrating the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 soon.

The initial announcement was that individuals under 35 would eligible to get the vaccine from 1 September. However, Crisp says the health sector is in the position to make vaccines available to this age group much sooner, according to SABC News.

Crisp added that a decision still needs to be made about opening up vaccines earlier than anticipated and that discussions are still to be held. He went on to say that the department was ready to start vaccinating.

“We are ready, no matter what the decision is, we will be ready to implement,” added Crisp.

