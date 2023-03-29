Dr Nandipha Magudumana is not legally allowed to practice as a doctor in South Africa

The HPCSA suspended Magudumana's license in April 2021 for failing to pay the council's annual fees

The council vowed to prosecute the doctor if it discovered she had been practising without a licence before going into hiding

South Africans have been fascinated with self-proclaimed medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana since news broke that she is Thabo Bester's girlfriend.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana hasn't legally been allowed to practice as a doctor since 2021. Image: @drnandipha/Instagram & stock photo/Getty Images

Though the nation has come to call her Dr Nandi, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has revealed that Magudumana has been suspended from practising as a doctor.

HPCSA suspended Thabo Bester's girlfriend for failing to pay fees

The council told News24 that Magudumana was suspended in 2021 for failing to pay annual fees that were due. The suspension was in accordance with Section 19A(1)(b) of the Health Professions Act and meant Magudumana hasn't been legally allowed to practice for nearly two years.

This raises some questions because the doctor had allegedly been practising until the news of Bester's escape broke, and she reportedly went into hiding.

The HPSCA said that if Magudumana was conducting criminal behaviour if she was indeed still practising.

HPSCA vows to prosecute Dr Nandipha if she has practised since being suspended

The council said while there was little it could do at the moment, HPSCA said that she would be prosecuted if it discovered that Magudumana was practising while not registered.

SowetanLIVE reported that on Monday, 27 March, Magudumana took to social media claiming her practice Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions, would open its doors on Wednesday, 29 March.

Magudumana never pitched, and when clients arrived, the establishment was still shuttered.

South Africans are in disbelief about Dr Nandipha Magudumana's HPSCA suspension

Below are some comments:

@lionesz5 said:

"Only waiting for wits to confirm their side of the story or records about Dr Nandipha."

@Sis_Tsu claimed:

"Saw this one coming."

@TheRealTakuza marvelled:

"This story gets deeper and deeper every minute."

@_Chenkov exclaimed:

"The plot thickens. It sounds like a movie."

@Theko17649976 commented:

"Why am I not surprised, no one will risk their professional integrity like that."

@ThatguyToe questioned:

"Is there a law she hasn't broken, with all these daily revelations?"

Thabo Bester: Dr Nandipha’s father refuses to reveal daughter’s whereabouts out of fear for her safety

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the father of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana has hinted at knowing his daughter's whereabouts but has refused to divulge the details.

Magudumana has been making headlines since an in-depth series of reports from GroundUp linked her to escaped murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

The high-profile doctor was allegedly shacking up with the fugitive in a mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg, after he escaped Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Magudumana has since gone into hiding.

