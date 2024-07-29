Limpopo residents found themselves in periodic darkness after Eskom introduced load reduction in the area

Communities accused the state-owned enterprise of implementing load reduction wrongfully in areas like Botlokwa, Zebediela and Thohoyandou, among others

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena told Briefly News that Eskom would continue to implement load reduction because of the illegal connections' pressure on the grid

LIMPOPO—Eskom will continue to implement load reduction where illegal connections are present, as they strain the grid, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena told Briefly News. This is after Limpopo residents complained of load reduction in different areas.

Load reduction in Limpopo

According to SABC News, residents of areas including parts of Thohoyandou, Botlokwa, Burgersfort and Zebediela complained that there was load reduction in their areas and that the implementation was wrong.

Eskom spokesperson speaks to Briefly News

However, according to Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena, load reduction results from severe pressure on the grid caused by illegal connections.

"Currently, while loadshedding remains suspended, ERskom Gauteng and other provinces have resumed the implementation of load reduction in specific areas during peak hours in the morning and evening. The measure is necessary to prevent equipment damage caused by continued pressure on our transformers and mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft," she said.

South Africans blame Eskom

South Africans commenting on Facebook pointed fingers at Eskom for introducing load reduction.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"They lied and said there was no more load shedding. Loadshedding is still very much alive; it's just that the name has been changed to load reduction."

Lindokhle Dlamini said:

"The cause is their laziness, negligence and failure to upgrade infrastructure."

Khale Buccaneer Lorch asked:

"Did illegal connections start after the election?"

Siyabongs Ayanda said:

"Don't shift the blame. Corrupt politicians started it all."

Lethy Shyukuma said:

"Shifting the blame. Eskom is falling because of poor maintenance."

Eskom warns South Afrivcans of WhatsApp scam voicenote

