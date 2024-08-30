Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie had a sharp response to an online user making supposed unfounded claims

The X user, @Pie123451, replied under McKenzie's post in which the minister toasted a track athlete, slamming him

In the end, McKenzie pulled out the appropriate response, drawing a loud response from other Mzansi online users

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie quickly shut up a troll who passed an accusatory comment. Images: Brenton Geavh, Per-Anders Pettersson

Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie continues to toast South African athletes whose stars are soaring.

Among the latest, SA's young guns further stamped their names on the international stage after the excitement of Paris 2024.

Gayton McKenzie trashes talk about being biased

Junior sprinters Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana again stole the limelight for Mzansi with their performances at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, which kicked off on 27 August.

Walaza, 18, won the 100m gold in the final while his compatriot, Bradley Nkoana, 19, clinched the bronze medal behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson.

Their dazzling performances inspired McKenzie to raise a glass to them. In his first post, he toasted Walaza.

"The fastest teenager on planet earth," he wrote.

He followed it up with another post dedicated to Nkoana, writing:

"Bradley Nkoana got us a bronze medal. Well done, champ."

However, his posts were not without criticism from some sides.

A passionate X user, @Pie123451, replying under McKenzie's post about Nkoana, hit out, saying:

"Well, it's nice to see that you're keeping up with sports events, but you've failed to acknowledge Dricus du Plessis, who has won another title. Why didn't you 'wake up wake up' and jock to OR Tambo [to] welcome him or [post about him] here on X. Your advisor should advise unbiasedly."

The minister seemed to have an assured response to the specific post about McKenzie's apparent lack of support for the UFC fighter, in case the author missed McKenzie's developed modus operandi to congratulate SA's athletes.

Sharing a photo dump with the UFC champion, who retained his middleweight title after defeating Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, 18 August, McKenzie declared his support.

Along with a series of SA flags and more fire emojis than you can count, he tagged Du Plessis and wrote simply:

"I’m a huge @dricusduplessis fan."

Vocal locals find no fault

As usual, locals were vocal as they chimed in on the impromptu debate, with the past garnering over 1000 likes within seven hours of its posting.

Briefly News looks at the commentary.

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"Gayton, my Gayton. Keep up the good work."

@kaapie20 said:

"Haters gonna hate, Gayton. Keep it up!"

@njebi added:

"One thing about you, Lord Gayton, is that you produce receipts consistently. Shows accountability."

