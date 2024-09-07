Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has welcomed her partner Papa Joy to Mzansi as the pair's love affair went from France to SA

Chauke shared a trove of updates and pics of her partner's arrival as the two prepared to travel to Cape Town for the rugby

The superfans fans took to the comments to gush over the lovebirds, with a trail of hearty wishes and good-natured chatter

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mama Joy brought her partner, Papa Joy, to SA for the first time and attended the Boks game. Images: @JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has welcomed her French bae to SA, bringing their love ride for the first time to Mzansi.

The superfan took to the timeline on Friday night to prep her fans for the long-awaited arrival of Papa Joy, as he's come to be fondly known.

Mama Joy welcomes Papa Joy to SA

She wrote on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Papa Joy is coming to South Africa. Finally, ⁦@ChrisExcel102 ... Papa Joy [is] inside [an] Air France flight. I can’t wait to welcome him at OR Tambo. Guys, you've been waiting for Papa Joy to do the right [thing]. Now is the time. Watch the space."

On Saturday, 12 hours after first announcing the news, Mama Joy gave another update, mentioning that her partner had arrived.

Posting a photo dump of herself and Papa Joy and a welcoming party from the airport, she wrote:

"Thanks, guys for coming to the airport to welcome my Papa Joy. On our way to Cape Town [for the] ⁦@Springboks game ... It’s happening. That’s the start of Papa Joy's trip in SA."

In another post, she said:

"Papa Joy is in SA finally. My Frenchy."

Chauke continued to post captioned pictures throughout Saturday of their time together and their trip to and arrival in Cape Town.

It was Papa Joy's turn to grace Mzansi with his presence after Mama Joy visited the City of Love to support SA teams during the Olympics in July and August.

During her stay, she spent time at her partner's family's house, even sharing a snap of herself and Papa Joy's mother cooking in the kitchen.

Mzansi gushes over the Joys

After the latest pics putting their romance on full display, locals gushed, making a beeline to the comments section over the scenes.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@MetroHetero wrote:

"If only [the] years could be turned back to your youth days. Just for you to enjoy more life with your partner. I would always wish that for you. Enjoy it whilst it's still hot."

@zmbulawa said:

"Halalaaaa. This must be an exciting time for you."

@NgamlaJo added:

"Congratulations are in order."

Mama Joy shows off her new ring

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy could officially be off the market after she showed off some bling from her mother-in-law.

From romantic sightseeing and sweet gifts to spending time with her partner and his mother, Chauke appeared to be on cloud nine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News