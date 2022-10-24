An innovative woman who creates various products from mopane worms, including chocolate bars, is making waves online

Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani already employs seven people with her business called Matomani

The hard-working entrepreneur also holds qualifications in chemical engineering and has a Master of Business Administration

A dedicated entrepreneur, originally from Limpopo who now lives in Johannesburg, has social media users buzzing with her business which produces mopane worm chocolates.

Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani uses mopane worms in various products, including biscuits. Image: Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani/Kasi Economy.

Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani employs seven people with her enterprise called Matomani, which she started in 2021.

The innovative businesswoman also employs seven people with her company and produces a wide variety of mopane worm products, including flour and biscuits, Drum Magazine wrote.

Wendy, who is a qualified chemical engineer and holds a Master of Business Administration, was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, which read:

“Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani has created the first mopane worm chocolate. She cashed out her pension fund to start the business in November 2021. So far, she has managed to employ seven people.”

The determined lady also told Drum Magazine that she was focused on increasing the number of mopane trees and aimed to educate people about the value of conservation.

Let’s take a peek at the post:

Some social media peeps were excited about the prospect of tasting her mopane bars, with others not so keen on the flavour-filled experience.

Here are some of the coolest online reactions:

Cassper Thabang said:

“Congrats, dear. I wish you nothing but the best. More blessings ahead. At least as Africans, we’re heading somewhere.”

Mmaphoka Mmaphoka encouraged her:

“Good for her and to those who consume worms.”

Ansie Schoeman reacted:

“Best of luck to you, brave woman. May God bless you.”

