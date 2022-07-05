Popular Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive shared a photo of a meal of mopane worms and pap he enjoyed recently

The colourful caterpillar is a staple source of protein and nutrients for many rural communities, especially in Limpopo

While some netizens were left craving the dish, many were left with the creeps and responded with funny comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The mopane worm is a pretty, brightly coloured caterpillar with little spikes on its back that feeds mainly on the leaves of the mopane tree. It is a delicacy for many people, particularly those residing in Limpopo.

Popular Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive shared a plate of them which he enjoyed with some yellow pap.

South Africans had a lot to say about a man's meal of pap and mopane worms. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While he may have enjoyed it, many netizens had a lot to say about his dish. While some peep’s mouths were left watering, others shuddered at the mere thought of consuming the colourful caterpillar which is said to be packed with protein and nutrients.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out some of the funny reactions to the Twitter post below:

@NEVERKNOW3000 asked:

“Are they dry or soft? azithi putyu xa uhlafuna?”

@MageziEphraim commented:

“Nutritious food indeed.”

@GuluvaYaseJozi said:

“Aaaaai Mruma, this thing o eating masonja.... You leave this plate on the table, and go to cupboard to get salt, when you return to the table, surprise surprises the surprise. Worms ate all your pap and you are subjected to eat them coz pap is already upfront.”

@KabamMorgan replied:

“Best Meal my favourite.”

@lagosfirstson remarked:

“All these worms and you're happy?? Smh.”

Local engineer-turned-entrepreneur comes up with creative way for the world to try and enjoy mopane worms

In another story, Briefly News reported that mopane worms are a staple source of protein and nutrients for many rural communities in Southern Africa, a delicacy in Limpopo, and a scary thought for many who haven’t tried them.

A Limpopo-born chemical engineer and entrepreneur wants to change how people think of and enjoy the unique delicacy.

South African chemical engineer Wendy Vesela has found ways of turning the spiky green and black caterpillars, which are packed with protein and iron, into a flour that can be used in savoury biscuits, sweet chocolate protein bars, cereals or smoothies. When steamed and sliced, mopane pieces can also be used as pizza toppings, eNCA reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News