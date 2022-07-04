A European plant-based company called Oumph! has developed an unusual flesh-flavoured burger

The company had previously released an eerie advert about serving the scariest plant-based food ever , daring its adventurous consumers to try the meat

, It is reported that cannibalistic meal won a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last month

South Africans were left disturbed after learning about a European plant-based meat brand that has developed a “fake” human meat product for its 'cannibalistic' customers.

The company, Oumph! recently came up with the idea of developing a burger that they claim tastes just like people and cater for those willing to indulge in fake human flesh – yikes!

Mzansi netizens were left creeped out by a human flesh-flavoured burger developed in Europe. Image Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Oumph! co-founder Anders Linden said in a YouTube video, Business Insider reported:

"We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after."

The unusual flesh-flavored burger won a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last month, the New York Post reported. Despite the eerie similarity to human flesh, the spokesperson assures “no humans were injured in the development of this product.”

It was also revealed that during Halloween last year, the company set up a food truck in Stockholm, Sweden, serving the "scariest plant-based food ever."

The company released a short advertisement complete with a sinister voiceover depicting dark scenes in a kitchen as a chef develops the human-based meat. The commercial then dares people to try it and aims to show people that plant-based products could replicate the taste of any meat.

It is said that the burger itself is made with soy, mushrooms and wheat protein as well as plant-based fats and a mysterious spice mix.

Judging by some of the comments on Facebook, many Mzansi peeps were not up for tasting the flesh-flavoured burger anytime soon – Lol, and who would blame them?

Boitumelo Nthoke Prins Bavianspoort replied:

“This is evil.”

Kim Kiesouw wrote:

“I'd like to know how they figured out what human meat tastes like.”

Mathebe Manala reacted:

“Could've just eaten pork, it tastes more or less the same, according to cannibals.”

Tim Biturbo commented:

“Of course humans were injured, how else would they know just how we taste??”

Sue Basler said:

“There are some seriously sick people!!!”

