A lady had no idea that she would be ended for putting tomato sauce on the plat of food she proudly cooked

Twitter user @Zickiie_S cooked up a tasty plate of hearty food for her family and shared a snap of it online

There is no denying that the food looked good, however, the tomato sauce threw people off and they went on the roast

It is a common belief that if the food tastes good then there is no need for sauces. A gorgeous babe got roasted for having tomato sauce on her plate of food that she proudly cooked up for her family.

Twitter user @Zickiie_S put tomato sauce on her food and got grilled on social media by self-proclaimed food critiques. Image: Twitter / @Zickiie_S

Source: Twitter

Some people need to understand that the love for T sauce runs so strong in some that they’d even put it on ice-cream if it was socially acceptable, LOL.

Twitter user @Zickiie_S shared a picture of a delicious meal that she cooked for her family. The meal consisted of two types of meat, what looks like curried beans or chakalaka and pap with a lil T sauce.

“I cooked for the fam.”

The people of Mzansi cry food crime after seeing the tomato sauce on the pap

While the meal looked GOOD, some people just could not look past the big blob of tomato sauce sitting on that beautifully white pap. Peeps were convinced that meant the food had no flavour, shame.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Phathis03457426 said:

“Tomato sauce ♀️♀️Ekana, kill me.”

@MaxwellMahlomo1 said:

“Cooking classes are needed here urgently.”

@Themanism_ said:

“Delicious . But why tomato sauce though? ”

@sibonise101 said:

