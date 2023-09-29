A video of a cake decorated with wads of cash by a Mpumalanga baker has gone viral on social media

The beautiful confectionery cake was made using cash notes amounting to R6 000 and was gifted to a lucky birthday girl

Many people have expressed their desire to receive a money cake on social media, while others have raised concerns about hygiene

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Being gifted money cakes seems to be a growing trend in Mzansi - but then again, who wouldn't love some cash, a good cake and be able to eat it too?

A woman was gifted a R6 000 money cake. Image: @sugarandspicecravings_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Cake decorated with wads of cash goes viral online

A video showcasing a beautifully made cake decorated with cash notes has sparked many reactions on the socials.

The video shared on TikTok by Mpumalanga baker @sugarandspicecravings_ shows the cake in great detail. It boasts a beautiful design with rolled-up R100 and R200 notes all around it, as well as many R50 notes surrounding the top of the cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the post, the cash amounted to a whopping R6 000.

The lucky birthday girl's smile and dance in the video says it all! Watch the footage below:

R6K money cake a hit with Mzansi

Judging by the comments, this cake is on many people's wishlists as they expressed how they would love to be gifted such a cake. Others expressed hygiene concerns, considering money tends to have a lot of surface bacteria.

JabsJacobs replied:

"This cake Nkosi❤️."

twinzmom22 commented:

"I wish I could do this for my parents ."

Mageba responded:

"Amantombazana awasithandi asehlulwa silokhu nje ayeke ukusithengela amasokisi a R5."

user4562186211463 said:

"Guys, those who are commenting on hygiene I'm sure the baker has covered the cake before placing the money. Now, this is the only cake I want."

Ntokozo Elaıne replied:

"Ukhona kodwa obone ama present ecafuleni we truly love money as women. Siyakubongela Queen, that is such a beautiful cake."

Partia Dyomfana wrote:

"Beautiful cake but my OCD the money that's not covered is the problem."

MgidiLouisa commented:

"Wow, beautiful indeed ."

Talented baker creates realistic Ntsu cake for 83-year-old gogo

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African baker based in Limpopo took to social media to share a video of a snuff-inspired cake she made for an 83-year-old gogo.

A video posted on TikTok by @thelmascakes1 shows the beautifully crafted yellow and brown cake that resembles the traditional Ntsu snuff/snuif container.

Snuff is a smokeless tobacco similar to chewing tobacco used and consumed by many South Africans for various personal reasons. Elderly women are among the many people who enjoy Ntsu. The birthday gogo whom the cake was meant for surely is no different, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News