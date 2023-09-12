Talented Baker Creates Lifelike Ntsu Cake for 83-year-old Gogo, Mzansi Ready to Place Orders
- A talented Limpopo baker took to social media to show off an impressive cake she made for an 83-year-old woman
- The footage posted on TikTok shows the well-crafted cake that looks exactly like a Ntsu snuff container
- Many netizens were impressed by how well the baker managed to bake and decorate the cake, as others were ready to get a quote
A South African baker based in Limpopo took to social media to share a video of a snuif-inspired cake she made for an 83-year-old gogo.
TikTok video shows impressive cake that looks like snuff container
A video posted on TikTok by @thelmascakes1 shows the beautifully crafted yellow and brown cake that looks exactly like the traditional Ntsu snuff/snuif container.
Snuff is a smokeless tobacco similar to chewing tobacco used and consumed by many South Africans for various personal reasons. Elderly women are among the many people who enjoy Ntsu. The birthday gogo whom the cake was meant for surely is no different, LOL.
Dry snuff is snorted through the nose.
According to WebMD, people who use snuff have levels of nicotine in their bodies that are equal to or higher than people who smoke.
South Africans react with humour to the Ntsu cake
Mzansi netizens were amused by the inspiration behind the cake. Many others were impressed by the cake's craftsmanship and shared how their loved ones would also appreciate such a cake.
@Ndivhu Ratshibvumo replied:
"My mom and snuff shame, she would find this so funny.. How much do you charge?"
@Keitumetse_M commented:
"You should have put a dirty tissue nyana featuring lemina on top ."
@LeeLee saud:
"I wouldn't be able to eat this ketlo nahana lemina."
@Omnist_"replied:
"Cake ya badimo ❤️."
@user69joyce said:
"Happy birthday, but iyoo, it looks like real snuf aaau."
@Tash wrote:
"Must get this one for my gran!"
@Leparagadi said:
"Happy birthday to Ngwadamme."
