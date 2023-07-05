This taleted cake artist made a braai cake that had people feeling like they could smell the smoke

TikTok user @theegiftedhands made a lifesize braai cake with meat and even charred corn

Mzansi people were so impressed that the comment section was filled with love and hype

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The things people are able to create out of cake are incredible. This taleted cake artist made a braai cake that left Mzansi citizens feeling a little peckish.

Talented cake artist made a lifesize braai cake with meat and even charred corn. Image: TikTok / @theegiftedhands

Source: TikTok

From cake shows on TV to awesome TikTok hacks, the options are endless when it comes to cake. Some artists have gone as far as creating lifesize cars made entirely of cake; it is wild!

Joburg cake artist makes braai cake, shares process on TikTok video

TikTok user @theegiftedhands got a request from a client who wanted a braai-themed cake, and she delivered!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sis threw chops, sausages and even some charred corn on the grill, it was impressive. Take a look at this masterpiece:

Braai cake has Mzansi citizens' mouths watering

This cake was too gorgeous to eat but also looked too tasty not to. People flooded the comment section, commending the artist on her amazing work.

Read some of the comments:

tintin_dee was wowed:

“You're a baker, a carpenter an engineer all in one❤️”

Emz_lilk clapped:

“Hai hai girl, your talent is out of this world.”

estherm808 was amazed:

“ May God continue blessing your hustle. Your work is extraordinary ”

Mmane_M said:

“so much passion and effort you put in, I would definitely buy.”

Heartfelt viral TikTok video of simple birthday cake leaves netizens with satisfying feeling

In related news, Briefly News reported that the best things in life are the simplest, and a loving father proved this to be true when he gave his daughter an ordinary cake for her birthday.

His daughter's beaming face and excited voice, as they sang the Happy Birthday song, was anything but simple.

The clip shows his three beautiful children flanking what appears to be a small and plain cake. The little girl cutting the cake could be mistaken for having won the lottery as she smiled infectiously.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News