A woman's birthday started off on a good note as she took to social media to share videos of the surprises she received from someone special

Twitter user Nozipho Makhanya never expected to be charmed so early in the morning and shared short snippets of what she found on top of the kitchen counter

Later on in the day, Nozipho got another cool surprise from a friend and left South Africans envious of her blessings

Nozipho Makhanya could not resist boasting about her birthday surprise on her socials. Her mischievous man asked her to get him a glass of water at 4:30am, only to discover a collection of lux presents waiting in the kitchen.

A deserving lady is adored by her partner and friends, who spoilt her rotten on her special day. Image: nozipho_m_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Twitter user @NoziphoM11 shared a video that showed a beautifully wrapped bouquet of red roses wrapped in a fancy ribbon saying, "Just for you." Next to the flowers were two gift bags from high-end retailers, one of them the watch and accessories brand, Tag Heuer.

Makhanya thanked her gifter, saying in Zulu:

"Ohhh baby Ngiyabonga…"

The fortunate stunner's day was filled with love. To her delight, Makhanya revealed that when she arrived to upkeep her dreamy looks at the salon, one of her dearest friends also flabbergasted her with another bouquet and a box of chocolate.

Sharing a snippet twirling with her gifts and smiling from ear to ear, Makhanya said:

"I’m having such an amazing day, guys."

@NoziphoM11's friends and followers were thrilled to see that her day was filled with thoughtful and precious indications of appreciation. Some commented wishing her a happy birthday, and others didn't shy away from pointing out that if it were them, they would have not agreed to go get their partner water in the middle of the night.

Take a look at some of the reactions;

@MsRofhiwa commented:

"This is so beautiful. Indeed if a man wants to he will."❤️

@SiyaMax said:

"Wow ..my kind of romance and love language. Surprises and spontaneity, the works!!"

@dladlasinethemb responded:

"You are so lucky, Sisi. Have an amazing birthday."

@nthabi_9 commented:

"I would’ve refused to fetch water for him."

@AmandaB_xo said:

"Umona"

