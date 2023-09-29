A Canadian woman has captured the hearts of people throughout South Africa with her amazing voice

In a TikTok video, she sang a Xhosa song called Asibe Happy flawlessly, and netizens were astonished by her perfect pronunciation

The video quickly became popular on TikTok as this woman's performance showed that you can still appreciate and embrace another culture

A Canadian woman has shown her incredible talent for singing in Xhosa in a TikTok video that has captured the attention of South Africans.

Canadian woman sings in Xhosa.

TikTok user @kaya.ko.music shared a video of her singing Asibe Happy by Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small. The singer's flawless pronunciation and deep connection to the music left viewers in awe. The video, which is trending, features the woman singing with genuine emotion and perfect articulation as if she if Xhosa was her mother tongue.

When she first said she was singing in Zulu, South Africans quickly corrected her that the song was Xhosa. However, people from all walks of life have shared the video with pride and admiration, celebrating that someone from afar has embraced their culture and language with dedication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was mesmerised by the TikTok video.

This heartwarming display of cultural appreciation reminds us that music is a universal language that can bridge geographical and linguistic gaps.

People from all over Mzansi shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Lovelint Lint Ngxabazi corrected:

"Sisi you sing beautiful but don’t insult my language. It’s Xhosa."

@thamie said:

"That's Xhosa."

@MaHadebe commented:

"You sang the song emotionally;spiritually and that what the song is all about,LOVE IT."

@ABBY shared:

"I’m getting chills."

@Dintle commented:

"Bathong, why oe dlalisa monate so?"

@Natasha praised:

"The acapella version I didn’t know I needed to hear this was good.. that “Siyathandana”

