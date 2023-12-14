Music producer and record label owner DJ Tira fired his manager of nine years, Senzo Shezi

DJ Tira released a statement stating that Senzo has been fired for misusing Afrotainment's funds

The star assured their clients, partners and stakeholders that Senzo's departure won't affect the quality or delivery of their services

DJ Tira fired his manager of nine years recently. Image: @djtira

The Ggqom DJ and musical muso, who turned 47 years old this year, recently made a significant announcement on social media about some changes in the management team of his record label Afrotainment.

DJ Tira fires his manager Senzo Shezi

Record label owner DJ Tira recently booted his manager, Senzo Shezi, from Afrotainment. The family man shared a media statement on his Instagram page stating why he fired Senzo.

DJ Tira also stated that one of the primary reasons he fired his manager was for misusing the company's resources. The statement reads:

"It is with great regret that we announce the departure of Mr Senzo 'Msenzisto' Shezi effectively immediately. Following an internal investigation, it has come to our attention that Mr Senzo has engaged in behaviour that is inconsistent with the standards and values of Afrotainment.

“As Afrotainment, we prioritize transparency, integrity and respect in all our business practices. The behaviour exhibited by this employee is not reflective of the values that we uphold..."

DJ Tira also mentioned in the statement that their partners, clients and stakeholders should not worry as Senzo's departure won't affect their quality and delivery services.

Tira narrates his experience of working with Emtee

Not so long ago, DJ Tira revealed that Emtee failed to pitch for a music video shoot for his collaboration with Duncan, resulting in the visuals never getting released.

In response to DJ Maphorisa, who asked the public to help him book Emtee, Tira said working with Emtee was near impossible.

""How do we book Emtee please help."

In an unexpected move, Tira responded by saying:

"Emtee really disappointed me. We dropped a song with @DuncanSkuva, when we wanted to shoot the music video he disappeared, I have never heard from him since then. The music video never came out. But I wish him well, I hope he gets his house in order."

Tira hits back at Ngizwe Mchunu after he disrespected him

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu faced off with DJ Tira at a gig in KZN for his unsavoury comments about him.

Ngizwe accused Tira of not living up to his promise of keeping Mampintsha's legacy alive. Tira demanded an apology from Ngizwe Mchunu.

