Buhle Gotsha started his business, Ericsson Dora when he was 17 years old and in high school

The Umlazi, Durban resident made a lot of sacrifices, which included skipping school to find the best manufacturer for his watch brand

He spoke to Briefly News about his struggles, inspiration and how he plans to expand his business soon

At 18, Buhle Gotsha sacrificed getting excellent marks during his matric year because he was passionate about starting a unique, classy, timeless business. Ericsson Dora's business is a testament to how he acted at the right time and how his sacrifices were worth it.

18-year-old starts watch business

Speaking to Briefly News, Gotsha, from Umlazi in Durban, started his business in the middle of his matric year. He recalls how he sacrificed attending class and studying to ensure his business got the best start. Gotsha was inspired by his brother's style, taste, and love of timepieces to start Ericsson Dora, his watch company. He was not into watches, but his bond and love with his older brother sparked a fire, resulting in him picking up the pen and designing watches.

“The business started with many sacrifices and a bit of deception here and there. I spent a lot of time looking for the right manufacturer to help create the watches after I designed them. Once I found the right manufacturer, I had to come up with the watch money, so I lied to my uncle and told him I needed money to go to the matric dance. I took that money and pumped it into my business. I don’t regret making the sacrifices,” he said.

Where the business is going in the future

Buhle's business started slowly. He made and sold one watch in 2022. When he heard that Kaizer Chiefs player Njabulo Ngcobo was in his neighbourhood, he took one of the watches he designed and gifted Ngcobo through a mutual acquaintance. Ngcobo was so impressed that he ordered a watch from him and posted himself wearing it.

The following year, his business blew, and he has sold 100 watches since the beginning of 2023. Gotsha is now studying business management at university and dreams of having a few stores and different models. His most significant achievement was when SABC News interviewed him about his watches.

