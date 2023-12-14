Siya Kolisi had a difficult childhood growing up in one of SA’s poverty-stricken townships, Zwide in Gqeberha

The Springboks captain lost his parents and grandmother at a young age and found solace in rugby

He made strides and became the first black captain to lead the Springboks to World Cup victory, not once, but twice

Siya Kolisi had a tough upbringing but that didn't stop him from reaching the pinnacle of success. Images Siya Kolisi/ Facebook (right and left), Dan Mullan/ Getty Images (middle)

Springbok’s captain Siyamthanda “Siya” Kolisi's story is one of resilience and determination, inspiring many around the world.

What was Siya Kolisi's life like growing up?

Siya was born in 1991 in Zwide, one of South Africa's impoverished townships in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

He lost his parents at a young age. Rugby gave him a sense of purpose and he worked hard to become one of the top players in the country.

Siya found solace in rugby during a difficult time in his life

Siya’s parents passed away when he was young. He was raised by his grandmother, who, unfortunately, also passed away.

According to SARugbyMag, losing his grandmother was tough for him. He joined a local rugby team to cope with the loss. It provided him with a sense of belonging and security.

Rugby became more than just a sport for him; it became a means of navigating through the difficulties of life and finding purpose.

Siya struggled with alcohol abuse

However, his rugby career hasn't always been smooth, in his book Rise Siya admitted to having engaged in substance misuse, violence, aggressiveness, and self-destructive behaviour in 2015 to cope with challenges.

"Whenever I had time off, I just drank. I was bored and feeling sorry for myself,

"there were other guys around in the same boat who were always happy to hang out, and it was all too easy for me to hit the bars and pubs and be a good-time guy," the Sunday Times reported.

Siya defeated all odds and became the Springbok's first black captain

Siya broke barriers and contributed to the diversification of leadership in rugby when he was named captain of the Springboks in 2018, becoming the first black player to hold that position.

He led the Springbok to a World Cup victory in 2019. He did the same in 2023. This is a testament to his leadership skills and resilience. His success on the rugby field showcases not only his athletic abilities but also his ability to rise above personal challenges and be a role model for others.

Siya is a family man and a beacon of hope for many

The Springbok’s captain is married to Rachel Smith, and they have two children together: Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah. Siya's half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, who are the children of his mother, have also been a part of the Kolisi household.

He uses his influence to bring about positive change in his community and beyond. He established the Kolisi Foundation, which aims to provide opportunities and support to disadvantaged communities.

Both socially acceptable and unacceptable behaviours have marked his journey. He has shown that overcoming adversity is a dynamic process.

In essence, Siya’s story is not just about sporting achievements but also about resilience, and personal growth. It serves as an inspiration for individuals facing challenges, showcasing that positive change is possible and that one can use their influence to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

