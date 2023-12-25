The South African movie industry has upped its game by producing more entertaining Christmas movies

This is a look into some of the hottest family festive movies that were produced locally

How To Ruin Christmas, Yoh Christmas, and Zulu Christmas are some of the local movies that are fully South African

While everyone is enjoying their festive season, Briefly News listed three of the best Mzansi Christmas movies that you can enjoy with your families at home.

How To Ruin Christmas

Christmas Day is here, and what a way to close it off with a comedy family Xmas movie with your loved ones. The Netflix original series How To Ruin Christmas is one of the top-tier series that has three seasons and stars Thando Thabethe, Rami Chuene, and Desmond Dube, among other original cast members.

Netflix also took to Instagram to share a hilarious teaser of the series's third season. The streaming service caption the post:

"Here we go again. #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production."

Yoh! Christmas

The second best festive series that you can catch up on this Christmas is the all-new Netflix Original Yoh! Christmas is a series that follows a 30-year-old woman in her quest to deal with the pressure of getting a boyfriend around Christmas. The series premiered on Friday, 15 December 2023.

The series also stars actress Lerato Mvelase, Katlego Lebogang, Siyabonga Sepotekele and Fezile Mkhize, among other cast members.

Netflix also shared the trailer of the series and wrote:

"Deck the halls with… dating profiles and crazy bios? Thando is 30, single and looking for love over Christmas. #YohChristmas swipes right on 15 December. Only on Netflix."

A Zulu Christmas

Another movie on top of the list is A Zulu Christmas, which follows the journey of a city-raised boy as he heads off on a trip to spend the holidays with his grandmother on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal. In this setting, he reconnects with his roots and heritage, experiencing Christmas through an entirely fresh and transformative lens. The movie is streamed on Showmax.

DStv also shared a post about the movie and captioned it:

"Local keeps on being lekker with A Zulu Christmas! Catch it on M-Net Movies 4 at 19:00 on 26 December!"

